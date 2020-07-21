A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he hit a deer on Monday night.
According to a report front he Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Colter Thornburg, 27, of Bradley, was riding his motorcycle on SH-19, near County Street 2990. He struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Thornburg’s motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch.
He was transported by Lindsay EMS to Norman Regional Hospital where he was admitted in good condition with leg injuries, according to OHP.
Several other agencies responded to the scene including the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, the Grady County Fire Department and the Ninnekah Police Department.
