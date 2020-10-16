A man driving a semi-truck died in a fatal collision near Bridge Creek on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 16 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 101, east of Bridge Creek.
The truck departed the roadway and struck a fence and trees. The driver was ejected through the windshield, according to OHP.
Chevalier Mills, 31, of Moore was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
OHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.