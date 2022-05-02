The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating the cause of a fatal rollover crash near Blanchard city limits.
A car was traveling eastbound on US-62, near S. Truman Ave around 9:45 p.m. on April 30. While driving along the curve, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center line, according to an OHP.
The car departed the roadway to the left, struck a ditch and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels. The driver was ejected from the car, the report said.
James Daughtry, 44, of Norman, was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady-McClain EMS and transported to Eisenhower Funeral Home in Blanchard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.