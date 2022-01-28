Multiple agencies responded to a collision between a pickup and a semi on Thursday night.
The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on OK-19, west of Alex, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A 2019 Peterbilt Tractor attempted to turn north onto County Street 2910. A 2020 Dodge Ram attempted to pass the semi and was struck on the right side. The impact caused the pickup to roll about four times and ejected the driver, according to an investigation by OHP Troop G.
The driver of the pickup, Danny Alambar, 39, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with head injuries, according to OHP.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
