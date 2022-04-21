NOTE: This article previously reported the motorcyclist failed to yield to the stop sign. This was an error. OHP reported that the pickup failed to yield to the stop sign. The Express-Star apologizes for the mistake.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with a pickup on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The collision happened just before noon on April 20, south of Country Club Rd on US-81, half a mile south of Chickasha.
OHP reports the pickup did not yield to a stop sign, pulled onto US-18 from a service road and crashed into a motorcycle.
The man driving the motorcycle, Daniel Capris, 63, of Fletcher, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical. He was admitted in critical condition with head and internal injuries.
The driver of the pickup, Stephanie Galvan, 33, of Chickasha, was treated and released at Grady Memorial Hospital.
