A Fletcher woman died in a collision on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Tuesday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A 2007 Harley Davidson was southbound on I-44 at mile marker 101. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the bike and it ran off the road, came back up on the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and a passenger was pinned under the bike. OHP said that by the time a trooper arrived on scene, the passenger had been freed by an unknown individual.
The driver, Phillip Hawk, 56 of Fletcher, was transported by Tuttle EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The passenger, Terri Lynn Hawk, 59 of Fletcher, was transported by Southern Plains Mortuary to the medical examiner’s office.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
