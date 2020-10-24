The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a fatal crash near Rush Springs.
The incident took place on SH-17 and County Road 2770, at about 5 a.m. The roadway was closed for just over four hours as multiple agencies responded to the scene.
OHP reports that a passerby discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.
According to OHP’s investigation of what happened, the driver had difficulty while driving on a curve and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll.
The identification of the driver is pending investigation by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.
