The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol (OHP) reports that one child died in a collision near Minco on Thursday.
The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. south of Minco at CR 1220 on US-81.
According to OHP, a northbound pickup attempted to make a left turn onto CR 1220. The pickup was struck as it crossed paths with a southbound car.
One passenger in the car, a 12-year-old male from El Reno, died at the scene due to massive injuries.
The driver of the car, Carmen Garcia, 40, of El Reno, was airlifted to OU Medical Center. She was admitted in critical condition with head, internal, trunk and limb injuries. A second passenger, a 15-year-old girl from El Reno, was also airlifted to OU Medical Center where she was admitted with arm and leg injuries.
The driver of the pickup, Stephen Willmon, 48, of Chickasha, was transported by Union City EMS to Grady County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
The roadway was closed for three and half hours as multiple agencies responded to the scene, including several OHP troopers, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Union City EMS, the Minco Police Department, MediFlight and Chickasha Fire and EMS.
