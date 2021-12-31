The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a double fatality that took place near Newcastle on Dec. 30.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved three vehicles on State Highway 37, west of Country Club Road. There are few details at the time of this report. There were multiple injuries and two deaths, according to OHP.
The passenger of the first vehicle, Clayton Jones, 19, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the the second vehicle, Mariscka McCorkle, 36, of Blanchard, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger, Benjamin Morris, 48, of Moore, was transported by McClain/Grady EMS to OU Medical Center with leg injuries. Two Blanchard juvenile passengers were also admitted to the hospital in good condition with injuries, according to OHP.
The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.