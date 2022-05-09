An child was hospitalized after an SUV hit a tree on Saturday afternoon.
The Chevrolet Traverse was driven by a 16-year-old Anadarko resident.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has withheld the name of the driver and passenger due to their ages.
OHP reported that the driver was driving too fast, southbound on County Street 2660, just south of Anadarko. The SUV then hit a curb and ran off the road and struck a tree.
The 11-year-old passenger was transported by Anadarko EMS to Physician’s Hospital of Anadarko and then transferred by Air Evac to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The child was admitted in stable condition with trunk, internal and head injuries, according to OHP.
The driver was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.