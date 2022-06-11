A child died in a tragic accident near the Deer Run Splash Pad in Ft. Cobb.
The five-year-old wandered away during a family gathering on Friday evening. The child went to an area bordered by water that surrounded the play area, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The family found the boy in an area of water that was three feet deep. OHP reports resuscitation efforts were started and the child was transported in a personal vehicle to meet Carnegie EMS.
The child was transported to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to OHP.
