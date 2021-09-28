A Chickasha man died on Monday afternoon after his car ran off the road.
Marty Smith, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
According to a trooper’s report, Smith was eastbound on OK-92, four miles west of Chickasha. His pickup crossed the center line, ran off the road, through a fence, hit a pole and then a stump. OHP said the latter caused the vehicle to become airborne and roll.
OHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
