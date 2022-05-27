One person was injured after an unexpected encounter on Thursday.
Around 10 p.m. last night, a group of cattle were standing in the roadway on OK-9, west of Anadarko. A westbound Honda HRV struck one of the cattle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A passenger in the vehicle, Janine Lonewolf, 68, of Edmond, was transported to the hospital with a head injury. OHP’s report said Lonewolf was admitted in good condition. The driver, Dana R. Lugo-Vargas, 50, and passenger John Jones, 39, both from Andadarko, were not injured.
OHP did not report whether or not the cow survived the impact.
