The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal incident that occurred in the early hours on Saturday.
Around 3:45 a.m., Artemis Moreno, 77, of Anadarko, was loading a car onto the tow dolly of his pickup. Moreno’s truck was parked in the roadway of OK-37, two miles east of Minco, according to OHP’s report.
A pickup approached, swerved to avoid the truck in the road and struck Moreno, as well as the truck and car on the truck’s dolly, the OHP report said.
Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Brian McConnell, 20, of Tuttle, was not injured. OHP’s report indicates McConnell may have been driving under the influence.
Two passengers in the pickup with McConnell were not injured.
