An Anardarko man died after he rear-ended a Mack Truck near Verden, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Early Friday morning, the truck was eastbound on US-62. A Ford Fiesta, driven by Thomas Mauchahty-Ware, 37, of Anadarko, was also eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to OHP.
For an unknown reason, Mauchahty-Ware switched lanes to the outside lane and struck the truck in the rear, the report said.
Mauchahty-Ware was pinned for about two hours and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to OHP.
The roadway was closed for three hours and 18 minutes while multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Grady County Sheriff’s Department, the Verden Police Department, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and OHP.
