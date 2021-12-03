Two Dibble residents and a Moore juvenile died following a head-on crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 39 and Johnson Ave., southwest of Purcell.
According to OHP, Patricia McLoed, 34, of Blanchard, attempted to pass two vehicles in a no-passing zone. She was met by an oncoming SUV. Both vehicles attempted to swerve and struck head-on. The SUV rotated back into the roadway and struck a third vehicle.
Three people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver, Kimberly Hartline, 39, of Dibble, passenger Madysun Faber, 18, of Dibble and a 15-year-old juvenile passenger from Moore. A third passenger, a two-year-old Dibble resident, was transported to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
McLoed was transported to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with head, arm and internal injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.
