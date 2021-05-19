The Rural Neighbors Resource Management committee sponsored their Oklahoma beautification poster contest again this year.
Mrs. Evans, art teacher from Grand elementary, had her 4th graders participate this year. Jyme Tiner is the OHCE chair person of this committee.
The Rural Neighbors club judged the posters and chose five winners and this year 16 honorable mentions. Over 180 students started posters but because of the pandemic, several were unable to finish.
Winners received a monetary prize, a certificate and a ribbon. Honorable mentions got certificates and ribbons. All student posters will be on display at the Grady County Free Fair in August.
Those who are pictured in winning photo are: Best of show - Brynlie Trotter, First place - Parker Gresham, Second place - Madelaine Jackson, Third place - Oaklie Muncrief, Fourth place - Wyatt Cunningham.
