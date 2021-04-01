Grady County OHCE Resource Management committee honored a local Chickasha woman, Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, by planting a tree and placing a commemorative marker in honor of her and her accomplishments in the civil rights movement, at the Grady County fairgrounds.
Those present at the ceremony were her children, Bruce Fisher, and Charlene Fisher Factory who were introduced by Dr. Ashanti Alexander who represents the NAACP in Chickasha and is principal of Lincoln Elementary school. Jyme Tiner chair of the Resource Management committee introduced Dr. Alexander and the OHCE members who were present; they were Rosalie Bush, Mary Parrish, Joyce Stockton, and Gina Calhoun the OSU extension representative.
Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher was OU’s laws first African American woman student to attend an all-white law school. After winning a lawsuit with the United States Supreme court on January 7-8, 1948 they ruled unanimously declaring in favor of Dr Sipuel Fisher that she should be admitted to the Oklahoma School of Law. OU continued to honor her life and legacy through a new chair – a faculty position that supported and empowered law students taking up the fight for civil rights. After graduating in 1951, Dr. Sipuel Fisher returned to her hometown of Chickasha to practice law before teaching at Langston University. She stayed in the state to inspire in the place where it started.
