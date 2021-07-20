Chickasha residents may see some familiar faces while attending OU games this season.
Because COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the University of Oklahoma is expecting record attendance numbers at events.
The University of Oklahoma Police Department has reached out to surrounding agencies to recruit off-duty police officers for athletic and special events during the 2021-2022 season.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the Chickasha Police Department, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Police Department.
According to city documents, Chickasha Police Department staffing will be first priority before officers are allowed to use leave time to work at any OU events. Further, no Chickasha Police patrol vehicles will be used at any of the athletic or special events at OU.
The OU Police Department will be responsible for the salaries, workman’s compensation claims and complaints that may arise while the off-duty officer is working for the OU Police Department, according to city documents.
