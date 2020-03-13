ODOT: Spring break traffic advisory

The following projects will impact Spring Break travel on major north-south routes, including I-35, US-69, US-75 and US-81 through Sunday, March 22. Drivers can expect significant delays on I-35 and should consider using an alternate route to avoid the corridor, such as US-81 to the west or US-69 to the east. US-77 can also be used as a nearby two-lane route.
For daily traffic advisories, visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit pikepass.com.
I-35 Corridor
I-35 narrowed, lanes shifted near I-44 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Co.
Southbound I-35 lanes are shifted near I-44 (mm 133) and northbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes between N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) and I-44 (mm 133) in Oklahoma City for bridge reconstruction.
I-35 narrows at US-77/Flood Ave. in Norman Tuesday, Wednesday night, Cleveland Co. Northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane between Tecumseh Rd. (mm 112) and Indian Hills Rd. (mm 114) in Norman from 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 and again from 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 19 for bridge repair.
I-35 narrows between Goldsby and Purcell nightly, McClain Co.
I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-74 South (mm 104) in Goldsby from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction. Lanes are also shifted at Ladd. Rd. (mm 101) between Goldsby and Purcell for bridge work.
I-35 narrowed to one lane at SH-59 near Wayne, McClain Co.
Northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane from just south of SH-59 (mm 86) near Wayne to about three miles north of SH-59 for pavement reconstruction. Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at SH-59 (mm 86). Drivers can expect lengthy delays and congestion in this work zone.
I-35 narrows to one lane near Pauls Valley Monday, Garvin Co.
I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction about two miles south of Airline Rd. (mm 68) between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, for bridge work. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and congestion in this work zone.
I-35 narrowed to one lane at SH-7 near Davis through Thursday, March 12, Murray Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-7 (mm 55) near Davis until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, for bridge rehabilitation. All lanes of I-35 will be open at this location from Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 22. Westbound SH-7 is also narrowed at I-35. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and congestion in this work zone.
US-81 and US-69/US-75 Corridors
US-81 narrows at SH-17 in Rush Springs, Grady Co.
North and southbound US-81 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-17 in Rush Springs and just north of SH-29 in Marlow for cable barrier installation.
US-81 narrowed to one lane at SH-7 in Duncan, Stephens Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-7 on the north side of Duncan for surface repairs. Drivers can avoid this work zone by taking the Duncan Bypass to the west.
US-81 narrowed to one lane near Duncan, Stephens Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals directing traffic just north of the Duncan Bypass on the south side of Duncan for surface repairs. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and congestion or avoid this work zone by taking the Duncan Bypass.
US-75 narrowed to one lane near Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.
US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction one mile north of the SH-56 junction between Okmulgee and Beggs for a cable barrier installation project.
US-75 narrowed near I-40 in Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.
US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of I-40 in Henryetta for bridge reconstruction.
US-69/75 lanes shifted, speed limit reduced in Calera, Bryan Co.
North and southbound US-69/75 lanes are shifted and the speed limit is reduced between US-70 and Calera for pavement and bridge reconstruction.
