The public can now give direct feedback regarding the safety of local railroad crossings.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has launched an online survey and interactive map of all 3,450 highway-rail grade crossings in the state.
There are more than 50 highway-rail grade crossings in Grady County alone. These stretch through Rush Springs, Ninnekah, Chickasha, Verden, Amber, Minco and Tuttle.
Using the interactive map, residents can click directly on a crossing to leave a comment. Below the map, there is a brief survey. The deadline is Jan. 6, 2022.
The survey is a part of ODOT’s Oklahoma Highway-Rail Grade Crossing State Action Plan. The plan is intended to identify safety concerns at each of the state’s highway-rail grade crossings. Using this information, ODOT may proceed with strategies for improvement, according to a news release.
Jared Schwennesen, ODOT Multi-Model Division Manager, said the survey takes place every five years. He said community involvement is essential in the plan to improve the state’s rail crossings.
