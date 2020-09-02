The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on major highways and interstates from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
Statewide:
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Checotah, McIntosh Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for a bridge reconstruction project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Vian, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.
I-40, SH-6 narrowed to one lane in Elk City, Beckham Co.
Both I-40 and SH-6 are narrowed to one lane in each direction at exit 38 (mm 38) in Elk City for pavement and bridge reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane between Foss and Clinton, Custer Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane with reduced speeds for both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Foss and Clinton for pavement reconstruction.
I-40B narrowed to one lane in Sayre, Beckham Co.
I-40B is narrowed to one lane in each direction over the North Fork of the Red River in Sayre for pavement and bridge reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Tonkawa, Kay Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-60 (mm 214) near Tonkawa and SH-15 (mm 203) for bridge rehabilitation.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Wayne, McClain Co.
Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at SH-59 (mm 86) near Wayne for pavement reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane in Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-19 (mm 72) in Pauls Valley for bridge rehabilitation.
I-35 ramps closed, lanes shifted in Goldsby, McClain Co.
The northbound I-35 on- and off-ramps at SH-74 South (mm 104) are closed and north and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted at SH-74 South in Goldsby for bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction.
I-35 shifted near Goldsby and Purcell, McClain Co.
Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted at Ladd Rd. (mm 101) between Goldsby and Purcell for bridge and ramp reconstruction.
US-75 narrowed to one lane near Copan, Washington Co.
US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction two miles north of SH-10 near Copan for a bridge rehabilitation project.
US-75 narrowed between Ramona and Bartlesville, Washington Co.
Drivers can expect various lane closures on north and southbound US-75 from seven miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line near Ramona to six miles south of US-60 near Bartlesville for bridge rehabilitation projects.
US-75/US-62 narrowed to one lane in Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.
US-75/US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-40 and US-266 in Henryetta for a bridge rehabilitation project.
US-69 narrowed to one lane near McAlester, Pittsburg Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of US-270, north of McAlester, for pavement rehabilitation.
US-69/75 narrowed to one lane near Caney, Atoka/Bryan Co.
Southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane between Caney and Caddo for pavement reconstruction.
US-69/75 narrowed near Durant, Bryan Co.
US-69/75 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for a reconstruction project. Motorists should expect congestion and delays in this area.
US-81 narrowed to one lane in El Reno, Canadian Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction in El Reno for a bridge replacement project.
US-81 narrowed to one lane near Enid, Garfield Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 near Enid and Keowee Rd. near Kremlin for pavement rehabilitation.
US-81 narrowed to one lane near US-412 in Enid, Garfield Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of US-412 in Enid for bridge reconstruction.
US-81 narrowed to one lane north of Kingfisher, Kingfisher Co.
Northbound US-81 is narrowed to one lane over the Cimarron River north of Kingfisher near Dover for a bridge painting project. Wide loads are restricted in the work zone.
US-77 narrowed to one lane near Newkirk, Kay Co.
US-77 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in half-mile segments between E. Home Rd. and E. Fork Rd. north of Newkirk for resurfacing and shoulder construction.
US-64 narrowed to one lane west of SH-11, Alfalfa Co.
US-64 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals west of SH-11 for bridge construction.
US-412 narrowed to one lane west of Enid, Garfield Co.
US-412/US-60/SH-15 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over Clear Creek just west of Enid for bridge rehabilitation.
US-412 narrowed near SH-58, Major Co.
US-412 is narrowed over Indian Creek just east of SH-58 for bridge rehabilitation.
US-183 narrows near Seiling, Major Co./Woodward Co.
US-183 is narrowed in two locations between Seiling and Mutual for highway widening and construction.
US-60 lanes shifted near Bartlesville, Washington Co.
Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on US-60 about two miles east of US-75 near Bartlesville for a highway and bridge reconstruction project.
US-412 narrowed to one lane at Verdigris River Overflow near Catoosa, Rogers Co.
US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction west of the Verdigris River near Catoosa for a bridge replacement project.
US-64 narrowed near Cleveland, Pawnee Co.
US-64 is narrowed and lanes are shifted just south of SH-99 in Cleveland for bridge replacement.
US-60 narrowed near Fairland, Ottawa Co.
Drivers should be alert to temporary signals or flaggers directing traffic on US-60 from SH-125 to half a mile to the northeast in Fairland for a pavement rehabilitation project.
US-59 narrowed near near Afton, Ottawa Co.
Drivers should be alert to various lane closures with flaggers directing traffic on US-59 from just north of the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike junction to near US-69 for a resurfacing project.
SH-33 narrows to one lane in Kingfisher, Kingfisher Co.
SH-33 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-81 and Second St. in Kingfisher for a pavement rehabilitation project.
SH-51 narrowed to one lane near Stillwater, Payne Co.
SH-51 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals west of I-35 for a bridge replacement.
SH-73 closed west of Foss Lake, Custer Co.
SH-73 is closed over Little Panther Creek, six miles east of the SH-34 junction near Foss Lake for bridge reconstruction. The detour follows SH-34 to SH-33 to SH-44.
SH-22 narrowed to one lane in Tishomingo, Johnston Co.
SH-22 narrowed to one lane in each direction between Ward St. (Pennington Creek) and Refuge Rd. in Tishomingo for a pavement reconstruction project.
SH-53 narrowed to one lane in each direction near Comanche, Stephens Co.
SH-53 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over Mud Creek, east of US-81 near Comanche, for a bridge project.
SH-32 closes in Marietta through Friday, Sept. 5, Love Co.
East and westbound SH-32/Main St. will be closed between Front St. and Ashwood Ave. in Marietta in Love County through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 for repairs to the railroad crossing by BNSF Railway. Motorists must locate an alternate route.
SH-20 narrowed to one lane near Jay, Delaware Co.
SH-20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals one mile east of SH-10 near Jay for a bridge rehabilitation project.
SH-99 narrowed to one lane south of Kansas state line, Osage Co.
SH-99 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals about two miles and four miles south of the Kansas state line for a bridge replacement project.
Tulsa Metro:
I-44 narrows at Memorial Dr. Friday
The right lane and outside shoulder of eastbound I-44 will be closed at Memorial Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for routine traffic camera maintenance.
I-44/33rd W. Ave. bridge replacement
Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on east and westbound I-44 at 33rd W. Ave. as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.
I-44/165th E. Ave. widening project; lane shifts
Drivers should be alert to reduced speeds and shifted lanes on east and westbound I-44 at 165th E. Ave. as part of an ongoing widening project.
SH-11 bridge rehabilitation project in Tulsa; airport detour changes•East and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one open lane in each direction from Pine St. to the Tulsa International Airport complex as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.
- The westbound SH-11 off ramp to Virgin St. (Airport Terminal) is closed; detour to Pine St. and follow signed detour route to Memorial Drive. Allow extra time to reach the TIA Terminal complex for arriving/departing flights during this time.Oklahoma City Metro:
I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures
Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B). Eastbound and westbound I-44 lanes are shifted to the south through spring 2020. Motorists also should be prepared for limited merge areas at on- and off-ramps along I-235 and I-44. Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.
More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I-235_I-44_interchange.html
I-40 narrows between I-240 and Peebly Rd. through summer 2020
Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169) for ongoing widening and interchange reconstruction at Choctaw Rd. continuing through summer 2020. Westbound I-40 is open to three lanes in this area; however, drivers can continue to expect lane shifts in the work zone. More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I40_and_Choctaw_Road.html
I-35 narrows at Britton Rd.
Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes at Britton Rd. (mm 135) for a bridge rehabilitation project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.