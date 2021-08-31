The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on interstates and major highways from Thursday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 6. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
I-44/Turner Turnpike narrowed near Sapulpa through 2021
I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-364/Creek Turnpike (mm 218) near Sapulpa and 49th W. Ave. (mm 222A) in Tulsa through 2021 for ongoing reconstruction and widening.
Oklahoma Transportation
Statewide:
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Braman, Kay Co.
Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between W. Braman Rd. (mm 230) and US-177 (mm 221) in Braman in Kay County for bridge reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Tonkawa, Kay Co.
Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-60 (mm 214) near Tonkawa and SH-15 (mm 203) in Kay County for bridge rehabilitation work over the Salt Fork Arkansas River.
I-35 speed reduced in Goldsby, McClain Co.
The north and southbound I-35 speed limit is reduced at SH-74 South (mm 104) in Goldsby as part of ongoing bridge and ramp work.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Wayne, McClain Co.
***Expect lengthy delays, use alternate route***
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-59 (mm 86) near Wayne for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and traffic backups between Purcell and Paoli all weekend and are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route, such as US-81 or US-69/75.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Vian, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Checotah, McIntosh Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for bridge reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Clinton, Custer Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Stafford Rd. (mm 57) near Foss and I-40B/Gary Blvd. (mm 65) in Clinton for pavement rehabilitation.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near SH-152 in Sayre, Beckham Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of SH-152 (mm 23) in Sayre for bridge rehabilitation.
I-40B narrowed to one lane in Elk City, Beckham Co.
I-40B is narrowed to one lane in each direction over Elk Creek in Elk City for bridge reconstruction.
I-40B narrowed to one lane at Washita River in Clinton, Custer Co.
I-40B is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Washita River east of US-183 in Clinton for bridge rehabilitation.
US-69 narrowed to one lane near Oktaha, Muskogee Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Oktaha and Summit for resurfacing.
US-69 narrowed to one lane near Eufaula, McIntosh Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Eufaula for reconstruction.
US-69 narrowed to one lane in McAlester, Pittsburg Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane south of US-270 between Comanche Ave. and S. 14th St. in McAlester.
US-69 narrowed to one lane near Kiowa, Pittsburg Co.
US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Kiowa and Savanna in Pittsburg Co.
US-69/US-75 narrowed near Durant, Bryan Co.
US-69/US-75 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for reconstruction.
US-60 narrowed south of Ponca City, Osage Co.
US-60 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Arkansas River Bridge between US-77/US-177 and Big Snake Rd. south of Ponca City in Osage County for a bridge rehabilitation project.
US-60/US-412 narrowed to one lane near Lahoma, Garfield Co.
US-60/US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Stabe Rd. and County Rd. 2770 just east of Lahoma in Garfield County for a bridge rehabilitation project over Turkey Creek.
US-62/SH-9 narrowed in Chickasha, Grady Co.
US-62/SH-9 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha for bridge reconstruction.
US-64 detoured near SH-99 in Cleveland, Pawnee Co.
US-64 is detoured one mile south of SH-99 in Cleveland for bridge reconstruction.
US-70 intermittently narrowed near Madill, Marshall Co.
US-70 is intermittently narrowed with wide load restrictions between Madill and Dickson Rd. near the Carter County line for widening and resurfacing.
US-77 narrowed to one lane near Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.
US-77 is narrowed to one lane with a temporary traffic signal at the Washita River two miles north of Pauls Valley for bridge rehabilitation.
US-77 narrowed to one lane near Newkirk, Kay Co.
US-77 is narrowed to one lane between Newkirk and E. Home Rd. in northern Kay County for pavement construction.
US-81/US-60 narrowed to one lane north of Enid, Garfield Co.
US-81/US-60 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45/W. Carrier Rd. just north of Enid to County Line Rd./E0920 Rd. at the Grant County line for widening and construction.
US-183 narrowed south of SH-5C north to Manitou Kiowa & Tillman Co.
US-183 is narrowed south of the SH-5C junction extend north through Manitou to Snyder for resurfacing.
US-270/US-183 narrowed near Seiling, Major Co./Woodward Co.
US-270/US-183 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Seiling and Mutual for widening and construction.
US-270 narrowed to one lane south of Seiling, Dewey Co.
US-270 is narrowed in each direction from the SH-51 junction extending southeast 5 miles near Seiling for pavement reconstruction.
US-270 narrowed to one lane west of Watonga, Blaine Co.
US-270 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from the SH-33 junction extending east 7 miles near Watonga for pavement resurfacing.
US-377/SH-99 intermittently narrowed at Lake Texoma, Marshall Co.
US-377/SH-99 is intermittently narrowed at the Willis Bridge at Lake Texoma for bridge reconstruction.
US-377/SH-99 narrowed to one lane with signals near Seminole, Seminole Co.
US-377/SH-99 is narrowed to one lane with a temporary signal directing traffic about one mile south of SH-59 between Seminole and Bowlegs for bridge rehabilitation.
US-412/US-64 narrowed east of Cimarron Turnpike, Creek County
Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-412/US-64 between the Cimarron Turnpike and Keystone Lake for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-3/SH-33 intermittently narrowed east of Watonga, Blaine Co.
SH-3/SH-33 is intermittently narrowed east of the US-270 junction in Watonga extending east 7 miles for pavement reconstruction.
SH-6 narrowed south of Retrop, Kiowa Co.
SH-6 is narrowed to one lane in each direction six miles south of Retrop for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-7 narrowed near Sulphur, Murray Co.
SH-7 is narrowed to one lane in each direction about four miles west of US-177 near Sulphur for bridge reconstruction.
SH-20 lanes shifted at Keetonville Hill near Claremore, Rogers Co.
SH-20 is shifted at Keetonville Hill west of Claremore for reconstruction.
SH-20 narrowed to one lane in Claremore, Rogers Co.
SH-20 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-66 and I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike for pavement rehabilitation.
SH-51 narrowed to one lane with traffic signal in Kingfisher Co.
SH-51 is narrowed to one lane with a traffic signal seven miles east of US-81 in Kingfisher County for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-58 narrowed to one lane in Canton, Blaine Co.
SH-58 over Minnehaha Creek is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals just south of the SH-51 junction in Canton for bridge reconstruction.
SH-85A narrowed to one lane with traffic signal in Bernice, Delaware Co.
SH-85A is narrowed to one lane with a traffic signal at the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in Bernice for bridge reconstruction.
Tulsa Metro:
I-44/US-75 interchange; lane and ramp closures, expect delays
As part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Ave., and to improve the I-44/US-75 interchange, significant delays can be expected especially during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in these corridors. The project is scheduled for overall completion in early 2023.•Union Ave. is closed over I-44 through early 2022. Union Ave. traffic will detour to 33rd Ave. for access across the interstate during this closure. Expect delays on this detour route and be alert to slower or stopped traffic.
- Drivers on southbound US-75 should be alert to traffic merging from the westbound I-44 on-ramp.
- East and westbound I-44 are narrowed to two lanes in this work zone. Drivers can expect significant delays in the corridor, especially during peak travel times.
- The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 (mm 224B) and the southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 are closed through early 2022. Consider an alternate route, such as I-244.
- The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Dr. (located just west of Union Ave.) is closed until early 2023. Use the on-ramp at 33rd W. Ave. for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Dr. during this time.
- Skelly Dr. is closed between Union Ave. and Olympia Ave. until further notice.Lanes narrowed at I-44/I-244 junction (western split) through September
Drivers can expect various lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-44 between 49th W. Ave. and the western I-44/I-244 split, and also on westbound I-244 at the I-44 split through September as part of an ongoing sign and lighting project.
US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 49th W. Ave.
Drivers should be alert to traffic shifts, shoulder closures and reduced speeds on east and westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 between 49th W. Ave. and 65th W. Ave. until further notice for a project by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.•The left lane of westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 will be closed between between 49th W. Ave. and 65th W. Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday as part of this project.US-169 ramp to I-244, lanes narrow through August
Drivers can expect various lane closures and traffic shifts on east and westbound I-244/US-412 near the US-169 junction through early 2022 as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at Mingo Creek.
Yale Ave. closed at SH-20 junction near Collinsville
All lanes of north and southbound Yale Ave. are closed at the SH-20 junction until further notice as part of the ongoing SH-20 widening project near Collinsville. Traffic will be directed to use Whirlpool Dr. during this time. Drivers should continue to be alert to the construction zone and reduced speeds along eastbound and westbound SH-20 from the US-75 junction to Collinsville through summer 2022 as part of this project.
Oklahoma City Metro:
I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and limited merge areas
Drivers should be alert to the following traffic impacts in the I-235/US-77 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening that continues through 2021:•Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and limited merge areas at ramps along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B). Both I-235 and I-44 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends.
- Drivers should plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.I-40 narrowed at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City through 2023
Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B) for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. Other traffic impacts include:•The westbound I-40 on-ramp from Hudiburg Dr. is closed through winter 2022.
- There are limited merge areas at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd., S.E. 15th and Sooner Rd. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists are advised to be extra vigilant and use caution at ramps before merging.
- Eastbound traffic on the northern I-40 service road will be closed between S.E. 15th St. and Hudiburg Dr. from June 15 through winter 2021.
- Eastbound and westbound S.E. 15th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the intersection with Vickie Dr./Tinker Diagonal with no left turn to the eastbound I-40 Service Rd. through winter 2022 with temporary traffic signals installed.
- The westbound S.E. 15th St. left turn onto the I-40 service road will be closed through fall 2021.
- Sooner Rd. is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction under I-40 through spring 2022. Motorists may use the service roads for a detour during the closure.
- Motorists are advised to locate an alternate route such as I-240 and US-62/N.E. 23rd St. or plan extra travel time and be prepared for delays in the area.I-44 narrowed south of I-40; City streets narrowed through 2021
***Use alternate route, heavy congestion expected***
Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and the following lane and ramp closures on I-44 and city streets as part of ongoing bridge and pavement rehabilitation between I-40 (mm 120) and S.W. 74th St. (mm 114) that continues through 2021:•The eastbound I-44 (runs north) on- and off-ramps at S.W. 15th St. (mm 119) are closed through August for pavement reconstruction. Drivers must use an alternate route.
- Westbound I-44 (runs south) will remain narrowed to two lanes between I-40 and S.W. 29th St. through fall 2021.
- Drivers, including Will Rogers World Airport traffic, can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route, such as SH-4 or the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (toll road) to the west.I-40 narrowed to two lanes at Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon; Frisco Rd. closed at I-40 in Yukon through summer 2021
I-40 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Garth Brooks Blvd. (mm 136) and N. Cimarron Rd. (mm 132) in Yukon for ongoing interchange construction at Frisco Rd. through summer 2021. Motorists are advised to expect delays and lane shifts in the work zone.
I-35 ramps closed at Robinson St. in Norman through summer 2021
Drivers can expect the following I-35 ramp closures at Robinson St. in Norman through summer 2021 as part of an intersection modification project by the City of Norman. For more information, contact the City of Norman at 405-366-5406.•The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Robinson St. is closed. Drivers are detoured on Interstate Dr. to Main St. to access I-35.
- The southbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound Robinson St. (Exit 110B) is closed. The southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound Robinson St. will remain open.US-81 narrows at North Canadian River north of El Reno through spring 2022
Northbound and southbound US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Jones Rd. N.E. and Britton Rd. N.E. north of El Reno for bridge rehabilitation over the North Canadian River through spring 2022. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for extra travel time in the area.
