***ODOT and OTA offices will be closed Thurs., Nov. 26 & Fri., Nov. 27, for the holiday. ***
The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on interstates and major highways from Friday, Nov. 20, to Sunday, Nov. 29. For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.
Statewide:
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Tonkawa, Kay Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-60 (mm 214) near Tonkawa and SH-15 (mm 203) for bridge rehabilitation.
I-35 ramp closed, lanes shifted in Goldsby, McClain Co.
The northbound I-35 off-ramp to SH-74 South (mm 104) are closed and north and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted at SH-74 South in Goldsby for bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Goldsby, McClain Co.
I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Ladd Rd. (mm 101) from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Nov. 22, for bridge and ramp reconstruction.
I-35 narrowed to one lane in Purcell, McClain Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-74 West (mm 91) in Purcell for bridge painting.
I-35 narrowed to one lane in Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-19 (mm 72) in Pauls Valley for bridge rehabilitation.
I-35 narrowed to one lane near Davis, Garvin Co.
I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of SH-7 (mm 56) near Davis for bridge rehabilitation.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Clinton, Custer Co.
East and westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Foss and Clinton for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 ramp intermittently closed in Weatherford, Custer Co.
The eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Main St. (mm 82) in Weatherford will be intermittently closed for reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Checotah, McIntosh Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for bridge reconstruction.
I-40 narrowed to one lane in Vian, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.
I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.
US-69/75 narrowed near Durant, Bryan Co.
US-69/75 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for reconstruction.
US-81 narrowed to one lane south of Minco, Grady Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction with a temporary traffic signal at Buggy Creek south of Minco for a bridge rehabilitation project.
US-81 narrowed to one lane near US-412 in Enid, Garfield Co.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of US-412 in Enid for bridge reconstruction.
US-81/US-60/US-64 narrowed to one lane near Enid, Garfield Co.
US-81/US-60/US-64 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 near Enid and Keowee Rd. near Kremlin for pavement rehabilitation.
US-183 narrowed near Seiling, Major Co./Woodward Co.
US-183 is narrowed between Seiling and Mutual for widening and construction.
US-270 narrowed near Oakwood, Dewey Co.
US-270 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of SH-51 near Oakwood for pavement reconstruction.
US-412 narrowed to one lane near Catoosa, Rogers Co.
US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction west of the Verdigris River near Catoosa for bridge replacement.
SH-5 closed near Tipton, Tillman, Co.
SH-5 is closed west of Tipton at the North Fork of the Red River for bridge reconstruction.
SH-20 narrowed to one lane near Jay, Delaware Co.
SH-20 is narrowed to one lane with a temporary traffic signal one mile east of SH-10 near Jay for bridge rehabilitation.
SH-28 closed at Pensacola Dam, Mayes Co.
SH-28 is closed between Langley and Disney at the Pensacola Dam for bridge rehabilitation. Traffic is detoured to SH-82 and SH-20.
SH-66B closed near Wellston, Lincoln Co.
SH-66B is closed at Captain Creek in Wellston for bridge reconstruction. Traffic is detoured to SH-66.
SH-132 closed near Hillsdale, Garfield Co.
SH-132 is closed west of Hillsdale for bridge reconstruction.
Tulsa Metro:
SH-11 bridge rehabilitation project in Tulsa; airport detour changes•East and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one open lane in each direction from Pine St. to the Tulsa International Airport complex as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.
- The westbound SH-11 off ramp to Virgin St. (Airport Terminal) is closed; detour to Pine St. and follow signed detour route to Memorial Drive . Allow extra time to reach the TIA Terminal complex
for arriving/departing flights during this time.I-44/33rd W. Ave. bridge replacement
Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on east and westbound I-44 at 33rd W. Ave. as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.
Eastbound I-244 narrowed on north leg of Inner Dispersal Loop
The right lane of eastbound I-244 is closed near the US-75 junction (northeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) through spring 2021 as part of a nearby walkway project along city streets.
SH-167 closed south of SH-266 junction in Catoosa
All lanes of north and southbound SH-167 and 193rd E. Ave. are closed just south of the SH-266 junction through February 2021 for a project by the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to replace railroad tracks near its main entrance. Traffic will detour to I-44, SH-66 and SH-266 around this closure. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors. For more information, contact Tulsa Ports at 918-266-2291.
SH-20 improvement project east of US-75 junction
Drivers should be alert to a construction zone along east and westbound SH-20 from the US-75 junction to Collinsville through fall 2021 as part of a widening project.
Oklahoma City Metro:
I-44 narrowed at S.W. 59th St.; I-44 traffic affected south of I-40 with lane, ramp closures
Westbound I-44 (runs south) is narrowed to two lanes at S.W. 59th St. (mm 116A) through late 2020 for bridge rehabilitation.•Will Rogers World Airport traffic can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route, such as I-35 to the east or SH-4 or the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (toll road) to the west.I-235 narrowed to two lanes at N. 50th St.; I-44 narrowed to two lanes at Kelley Ave.
I-235 is narrowed to two lanes between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and eastbound and westbound I-44 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B) for ongoing interchange construction through 2021. Motorists are advised to be alert to limited merge areas at ramps throughout the project or use Off Broadway alternate routes such as I-35, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, N. Lincoln Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.
I-40 narrowed to two lanes at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City
East and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B) for bridge reconstruction. Additionally, the eastbound I-40 Service Rd. is narrowed to one lane between S.E. 15th St. and Hudiburg Dr. through spring 2021. Motorists are advised to locate an alternate route such as I-240 and US-62/N.E. 23rd St. or plan extra travel time and be prepared for delays in the area.
I-44 narrowed near N.W. Expressway
East and westbound I-44 is narrowed to two lanes between N.W. Expressway (mm 125B) and May Ave. (mm 124) through summer 2021 for a bridge project over Pennsylvania Ave.
SH-66/39th Expwy. narrowed to one lane at SH-74
SH-66/39th Expwy. is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-74/Lake Hefner Pkwy through winter 2020 for bridge deck rehabilitation.
I-40 narrowed at Garth Brooks Blvd.; Frisco Rd. closed at I-40 in Yukon.
East and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Garth Brooks Blvd. (mm 136) and N. Cimarron Rd. (mm 132) in Yukon for ongoing construction through summer 2021. Motorists are advised to expect delays and lane shifts in the work zone.
US-62/N.E. 23rd St. narrowed near Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City
Expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-62/N.E. 23rd St. between Midwest Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City through fall 2020 for bridge painting.
US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 bridge narrowed, lanes shifted at S.E. 22nd St. in El Reno
North and southbound US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 traffic is shifted between S.E. 22nd St. and Elm St. in El Reno to a detour just to the east of the bridge through summer 2021 as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project. The detour is one lane in each direction and wide loads are restricted. Use extra caution in the detour, especially at the temporary railroad crossing near Elm St., which will have lights and signs to warn drivers.
SH-4/Piedmont Rd. lanes shifted near Britton Rd. near Yukon
East and westbound Wilshire Blvd. is narrowed at SH-4 near Yukon through fall 2020 for intersection modification as part of a SH-4 bridge and realignment project. Traffic is routed onto SH-4 for immediate access onto Wilshire Blvd. at the intersection. Motorists should expect delays and congestion in the area and are urged to use extra caution as SH-4 traffic does not stop at the intersection.
