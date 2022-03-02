Some Android users may need to update their software or Microsoft Teams app to reach emergency services.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (ODEMHS)and Homeland Security reported that a bug was discovered within Android software and the Microsoft Teams app in December. Due to the bug, Android users who have not logged into or updated the Microsoft Teams app or updated their phone’s software in the past two months may not be able to access emergency services when they call 911.
According to ODEMHS, Android users who have not updated their app or software may receive a fast-busy signal or dropped calls when calling 911.
ODEMHS said Android users can remedy the problem by updating their phone’s software and Microsoft Teams app, not by calling 911 to test their phones. Updates to fix the issue were released in J
Those who do not have the Microsoft Teams app were not affected by the bug, according to ODEMHS.
