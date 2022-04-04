A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-240 and shooting at responding officers was arrested in Chickasha on Monday.
Authorities have been searching for Gabriel Yeatman, 35, for about three days. The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported Yeatman drove a white Chevy Malibu westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-240 from Western Ave. in Oklahoma City. Three OHP Troopers responded to the scene. Yeatman’s vehicle struck one of the patrol units head-on. A pursuit ensued off I-240 and onto the south service road. At one point, the suspect and troopers exchanged fire, according to OHP.
The chase led to an apartment complex where Yeatman fled on foot. A passenger stayed in the vehicle.
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) reported Yeatman was arrested in Chickasha by the Chickasha Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Oklahoma City Violent Crime Apprehension Team.
Great work by @USMarshalsHQ, @ChickashaPolice, & our Violent Crime Apprehension Team who just arrested 35-year old Gabriel Yeatman in Chickasha. Yeatman most recently shot at a Oklahoma @OHPDPS Trooper & drove the wrong way on I-240 hitting a Trooper head-on. pic.twitter.com/lj0B04oMDK— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 4, 2022
