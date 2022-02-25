A man suspected of homicide died in a one-vehicle fatality near Chickasha on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD).
Details from OCPD and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol suggest the wreck occurred shortly after the body of the homicide victim was found.
On Thursday, at about 2:48 p.m., OCPD Officers conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of W. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City. They found a victim with multiple injuries consistent with homicide. The victim was identified by OCPD as 28-year-old Jasmine Smith.
While officers were on scene, an OHP Trooper arrived to inform the next of kin about a fatality on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha.
OCPD reports the man who died in the wreck, Christopher Johnson, 29, is suspected of the homicide in Oklahoma City.
According to a report from OHP, Johnson’s vehicle was traveling westbound on I-44 at mile marker 80 at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 24. His Jeep Cherokee departed the roadway and struck a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
