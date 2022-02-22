On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) led a multi-agency operation targeting marijuana farms accused of trafficking marijuana for illicit markets.
Two farms in Grady County, one in Chickasha and another in Amber, were among about a dozen locations accused of growing and illegally trafficking marijuana, according to OBN.
The task force served search and/or arrest warrants in several other cities including Wilson, Ratliff City, Madill, Burneyville and Chandler. Authorities also investigated three residences in Edmond, Norman and Mustang.
Mark Woodward, OBN spokesperson, said 13 arrest warrants were issued. Arrestees may face a variety of charges including aggravated trafficking and aggravated manufacturing, he said.
Woodward said many of these organizations have moved from out-of-state and used “ghost owners” to obtain their medical marijuana licenses. Woodward said these organizations then traffic the marijuana into illicit markets around the country and move millions of dollars in drug proceeds overseas.
OBN Director, Donnie Anderson, said OBN hopes to send the message that Oklahoma is not a safe haven for those hiding behind a fraudulent medical marijuana license.
“My agency is committed to aggressively targeting and dismantling these marijuana trafficking organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens and the law-abiding marijuana businesses in our state,” Anderson said.
