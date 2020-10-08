Two Grady County residents have died from overdoses this week after buying counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for Fentanyl, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), said.
OBN began investigating distribution of these pills in May 2020 following two fatal overdoses from Jones, Oklahoma.
OBN said these fake pills are responsible for at least ten deaths in Oklahoma over the last five months.
The pills are blue in color and stamped to resemble 30 milligram Oxycodone, according to Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman.
“Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference.”
He said Fentanyl can be more potent—100 to 1,000 times—than morphine or heroin.
“It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals,” Woodward said.
According to Donnie Anderson, OBN Director, the pills are often manufactured in garages and basements by criminals without knowledge of the drug’s potency.
“We are concerned because these pills are continuing to circulate on the streets in communities across Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims,” Anderson said.
Anyone with information about the distribution of counterfeit Oxycodone is urged to contact OBN or their local police department.
