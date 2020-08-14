The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics may have prevented large quantities of meth and cocaine from moving into the Anadarko and Chickasha area with the help of several law enforcement agencies.
OBN reported on Thursday that a large drug trafficking network run by two inmates at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, was the subject of an 18-month investigation.
On Thursday morning, a multi-agency investigation led to seven search warrants and 30 arrest warrants in the Caddo County area. OBN reported that several pounds of meth, cell phones and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search warrants. Moreover, 28 defendants were taken into custody and transported to the Caddo County Jail. Several suspects face felony drug trafficking charges.
According to OBN, Clifton Wilson and David Duncan, two inmates at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, were running the drug trafficking operation while incarcerated.
OBN Director, Donnie Anderson, said in a release that Wilson and Duncan used contraband cell phones to communicate with others on the outside and to run the drug trafficking ring.
OBN Spokesperson, Mark Woodward said the drug trafficking ring would have led to distribution in the Anadarko and Chickasha area.
“It wouldn’t be uncommon for this group to bring more than a kilo of meth and nearly a half-pound of cocaine on a weekly basis into Caddo County for distribution,” Woodward said in a news release. “Occasionally, they would sell prescription pills and marijuana, as well.”
OBN said several agencies were helpful during the investigation, including the Anadarko Police Department, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Department, the District 6 Drug Task Force and the Department of Correction’s Office of Inspector General.
