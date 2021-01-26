January marks National Blood Donor Month, and a time to focus on the critical importance of blood donation. Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging Oklahomans to band together and commit to giving blood in 2021. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Jan 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.*
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
“Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to e
nsure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this new year.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
