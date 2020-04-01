OBI seeks to replenish blood supply after numerous drive cancelations

Many feel helpless in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a desire to help others flowing through their veins.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is inviting healthy adults to share their life-saving blood at two upcoming blood drives in Chickasha.
Blood donation typically takes about an hour and one blood donation saves up to three lives, according to OBI.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments during this challenging period in order to ensure social distancing practices at the donation site.
On April 7, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive with Badgett Corp. from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Badgett Corp, 4009 S. 4th St.
On April 8, OBI will host a blood drive with Livingston Machinery from 1 to 5 p.m. at Livingston Machinery, located at 5201 Hwy 81 South.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.
OBI said their donation center and mobile blood drives have incorporated additional cleaning methods as well as decontaminating areas and equipment.
“In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives are being adapted to allow for social distancing. All staff and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.”
OBI requires 1,200 donors per day to support inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances in Oklahoma.
“Hundreds of blood drives have been cancelled due to escalating concerns regarding coronavirus. These cancellations will result in the loss of thousands of blood units, but blood can’t wait. Blood donation is safe and critical to preventing a blood shortage. Local patients need life-saving blood now more than ever,” a release from OBI said.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.