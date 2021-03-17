The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. tonight in Chickasha.
Wind gusts up to 37 mph could accompany the rain that began falling on Wednesday afternoon.
NWS reported wind gusts could reach 40 mph in Chickasha tonight.
Impacts may include unsecured objects being blown around, falling tree limbs as well as power outages, according to NWS.
Residents are advised to take precautions while driving, particularly in high profile vehicles, the advisory said.
