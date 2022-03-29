Spring has arrived with warmer temperatures, longer days and storms in the forecast.
A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is possible tonight. The National Weather Service has predicted a storm timeline between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.
A NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for a large portion of Oklahoma, with damaging winds as the main threat. The area, which includes Grady County, may receive showers and thunderstorms. The potential for tornados is low, according to NWS.
The winds and temperature will pick up in Chickasha. South winds between 17 and 24 mph may gust up to 34 mph during the day. The temperature high is near 81°F. Tonight is also expected to be windy, with gusts up to 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, according to NWS.
Temperatures will drop considerably on Wednesday. In Chickasha, NWS has forecast a high of 55°F. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers before 1 p.m. However, Wednesday will be windy according to today’s forecast. NWS predicts winds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 38 mph.
