Brutal winter weather continues on Monday with sub-zero wind chills across the state.
The National Weather Service reported this morning that wind chill values in Chickasha could reach -26 degrees with a temperature high of 6 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 24 mph. Some areas may experience blowing snow before noon.
Tonight, temperatures in Chickasha could plunge to -11 degrees with a wind chill of -17 degrees. The wind will be relatively calm at 5 to 9 mph.
On Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of snow after noon, a temperature high of 13 and wind chills as low as -17 degrees. New snow accumulation of one to two inches is possible, according to NWS.
At the time of this report, snow is likely on Tuesday night with a temperature low of 10 degrees and wind chill values at -1 degrees.
