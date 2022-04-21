The wind may pick up as the week winds down.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory from noon Friday through 4 a.m. on Saturday.
In Chickasha, winds could gust up to 40 mph on Friday with temperature highs in the low 80s, according to NWS.
The windy weather will continue on Saturday along with some possible storms.
On Saturday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 38 mph and temperatures near 80° F. There is also a 50% chance of storms on Saturday night.
On Sunday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, according to NWS.
NWS warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs or cause power outages in some cases. Moreover, motorists are advised to use extra caution, especially those in high profile vehicles.
