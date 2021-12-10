Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 81F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.