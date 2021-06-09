It’s not quite summer in Oklahoma until the heat index pushes past 100.
In Chickasha, today’s temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees with heat index values up to 103. Tomorrow, temperatures will be similar, at 93 degrees and heat index values up to 106.
Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity are expected the rest of the week.
NWS advises residents to practice heat safety. Those on job sites should stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle. Check up on elderly neighbors and relatives, as well as those without air conditioning. Moreover, strenuous outdoor activity should be limited. Those who are outdoors should stay in the shade and keep hydrated.
