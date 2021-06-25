The triple heat index will be moving behind a storm cloud this weekend.
The National Weather Service has forecast a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Chickasha area over the next several days.
In the wee hours on Saturday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 4 a.m., 70%, early evening and 90% heavy rainfall on Saturday night. The temperature high is forecast at 89 degrees with a low of 68 degrees, according to NWS.
On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mostly before 1 p.m., with a high near 80 degrees. On Sunday night, there is a 60% chance of rain and a low of 67 degrees.
