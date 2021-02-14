The wind chill could plunge to -25 degrees in some areas of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Today in Chickasha, the projected windchill is -14 degrees during the day and as low as -20 tonight. On Monday, the wind chill could be a blustering -22 degrees. For the next two days, temperature highs are forecast in single digits, according to NWS.
Heavy and blowing snow will also hit the area.
Chance of precipitation in Chickasha is 100% with four to eight inches of snow accumulation during the day. Wind gusts on Sunday could reach 21 mph during the day and 28 mph tonight.
At the time of this report, varying amounts of snowfall are expected through Thursday morning, according to NWS.
NWS issued a wind chill warning that is in effect for most of Oklahoma through Tuesday morning. Cold winds could result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to NWS.
There is also a winter storm warning which may include heavy snowfall, with additional snow accumulations between three and seven inches. This warning is in effect until Monday morning. Travel may be difficult due to blowing snow causing reduced visibility on roadways.
Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, water and blankets in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
NWS recommends avoiding outside activities if possible. When outside, people should wear weather appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
