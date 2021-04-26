NWS: Storms to bring heavy rain this week

Today has been sunny—if a bit gusty—in Chickasha on Monday.
However, cloudy skies and heavy rain are in the forecast for the next couple of days According to a Severe Weather Map updated by the National Weather Service, Tuesday could bring hail up to a half dollar size and 60 mph wind gusts. However, tornadoes are unlikely.
There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. with a temperature high of 79 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, there is a 90% chance of storms, which could bring heavy rainfall, according to NWS.
On Wednesday, there is an 80% chance of heavy rain all day and 60% chance of rain on Wednesday evening.
Grady County Emergency Management Director, Dale Thompson, said the area could see one to three inches total rainfall over the next couple of days.
It appears the rain will slow down somewhat on Thursday. NWS has forecast a partly cloudy day with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
