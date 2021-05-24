A forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a slight chance of severe weather for most of the state on Thursday.
Moreover, there is a chance of thunderstorms every day this week according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from NWS.
In Chickasha, the rainy weather will be accompanied by warmer temperatures in the 80s beginning Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances vary between 20 and 40% for most of the week. On Thursday night, thunderstorm chances increase to 80%, according to NWS.
