The weather has been spooky this October, with a dark and stormy night in the forecast tonight.
A partly sunny afternoon is expected to give way to clouds and thunderstorms this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook which includes Grady County. Hazards include hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and a low tornado threat in some areas.
In Chickasha, this afternoon will heat up to 83 degrees and fall to 55 degrees tonight. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some could be severe. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph, according to NWS.
