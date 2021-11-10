Storms are expected to hit the area this afternoon, some could be severe.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County.
Strong storms could hit Grady County between 4 and 8 p.m. The potential storms are expected to hit the western half of the county first before heading east. Tornado risk is low, according to NWS.
In Chickasha, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 28 mph after noon. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of storms, some could be severe, according to NWS.
