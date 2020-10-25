NWS: Rain, freezing rain in the forecast

A chilly weekend was just the introduction according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected to continue overnight, possibly transitioning to freezing rain.
NWS has issued a winter storm watch early in the week. The most significant ice accumulations are possible Monday through Tuesday night with some warming on Wednesday. Residents within the advisory area are encouraged to prepare now.
Western and northern areas of the state appear to be the most impacted by icy precipitation.
In Chickasha, chances of freezing rain range from 60 to 80% over the next three days. Temperature highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s and 30s are possible.
