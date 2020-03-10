Grady County can expect cloudy, warm temperatures to give way to cooler, rainy days by the end of the week.
The National Weather Service is reporting that highs in the upper 70s will drop to mid-high 50s over the weekend.
There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of thunderstorms tonight.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast in the upper 70s with a slight chance of showers on both days during the evening.
The National Weather Service is projecting that all-day rain for Friday. The temperature is expected to drop to the mid-50s during the day. Rain chances are forecast at 60% during the day and 80% on Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper 50s with rain chances forecast at 40% on both days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.