Fire weather conditions may have reached a fever pitch on Wednesday, but the Grady County area is set for a cool down.
On Wednesday, in addition to temperatures hovering just below 80 degrees, winds reached speeds of 41 to 49 degrees in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
In Chickasha, the temperature will also drop the rest of the week, from the springlike 70s to more December-appropriate highs in the 40s to low 60s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
However, drought conditions and higher temperatures are still possible, especially in the northwest portion of the state.
Increasing clouds are expected this evening, with thunderstorms developing on Friday. In Chickasha, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a 30% chance on Friday evening, according to NWS.
On Saturday, NWS has forecast a partly sunny day with highs in the 40s. Saturday night will be very chilly with a low of 18 degrees. Sunday will also be sunny with highs in the 70s, dropping to the 20s at night.
