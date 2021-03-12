Severe thunderstorms could hit the Grady County area this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS’ Hazardous Weather Outlook forecasts a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
At the time of this report, tornado risk is low, according to NWS.
In Chickasha, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and up to 70% chance of storms this evening. On Saturday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms during the day and up to 90% chance of showers in the evening, according to NWS’ forecast for the area.
Wind gusts could accompany the storms and showers on Saturday.
NWS reports possible wind gusts up to 31 mph during the afternoon and as high as 25 mph on Saturday evening. Rainfall is expected to slow down on Sunday, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.