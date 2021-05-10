Stormy weather is expected in the Chickasha area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Beginning late tonight, likely after 1 a.m., NWS is projecting an 80% chance of of rain, with possible thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms and showers could continue throughout most of the day on Tuesday. Chance of rain is 90% during the afternoon and 30% in the evening, according to NWS.
At the time of this report, there is a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.