Northwestern Oklahoma could see severe storms beginning Wednesday. However, these storms are expected to settle by the time they reach Grady County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
While severe storms may be brewing in the northwest, the Chickasha area can expect the weather to be mostly sunny, if a little windy tomorrow. The NWS has forecast a high of 92 degrees with south winds 10 to 18 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
The current NWS forecast shows a steady 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night through Sunday night. Temperatures also appear to be stable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
